Congress Frustrated, Its Charges Baseless: Shivraj Singh Chouhan On 'Mamato' Campaign

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, August 18, reacted to Congress leader Kamal Nath's 'corruption' allegations against the state government saying the opposition is making baseless charges in 'frustration.' The Congress-BJP spar comes when the state is readying to undergo Assembly polls by the year-end.

"Congress is agitated as the BJP is ready for polls. We will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In frustration, they (Congress) are firing baseless allegations against us," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan in response to Kamal Nath's statement where the Congress leader alleged that the state government is involved in a lot of scams.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is involved in a lot of scams. We will expose them after coming to power. The whole state is witnessing how corruption cases are increasing in MP," said the Congress leader.

Congress' corruption charge

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, endearingly called 'Mama' in Madhya Pradesh, was countered by the Congress with a 'Mamato' campaign recently. The state youth Congress made allegations of corruption against the government.

The Congress Youth wing shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption: "Corruption? Scams? Login to Mamato and avail of 50% commission! Free home delivery of scams. Free!! Free!!" The X post consisted of a poster, stating 'Mamato bring 50% commission, get free home delivery of scams," accompanied by a vector portrait of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shivraj Chouhan confident of victory

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has exuded confidence in the BJP's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls. The saffron party, on August 17, released the first list of 39 candidates way ahead of the year-end Assembly polls.

"BJP is ready and will win the elections. Congress said that they would release the list of candidates a year ahead but have not done it. Various programmes for the development of the people are underway in the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Bhopal on 20th August. He will release a report card of the work done by us in the state," the chief minister said.