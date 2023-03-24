Congress Fumes After Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification As MP, Invokes Indira Gandhi

The Congress party has issued its first response to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member. Rahul was found guilty in the 2019 "Modi surname" defamation case by the Surat District Court on March 23 and has been disqualified as the Wayanda MP under provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as he was sentenced to two years in jail following his conviction.

Condemning the decision, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of indulging in "dictatorship" and accused it of silencing Rahul Gandhi, who he claimed had raised issues of corruption, inflation and unemployment under the Narendra Modi government during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He even invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में राहुल जी ने महंगाई, बेरोजगारी, भ्रष्टाचार और हिंसा का मुद्दा उठाया। इन पर ध्यान देने की जगह भाजपा सरकार राहुल जी के खिलाफ दमनकारी कदम उठा रही है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 24, 2023

"Termination of Lok Sabha membership of Mr. Rahul Gandhi is another example of dictatorship. BJP should not forget that they had adopted the same method against Mrs. Indira Gandhi also and had to face the consequences. Shri Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the country which will be stronger now against this dictatorship," Gehlot tweeted. "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul ji raised the issue of inflation, unemployment, corruption and violence. Instead of paying attention to them, the BJP government is taking repressive steps against Rahul ji," he wrote in a second tweet.