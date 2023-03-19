Congress Fumes As Police Arrive At Rahul's House Over Yatra Speech; ‘It's Been 45 Days...’

Senior Congress leaders reached Rahul Gandhi’s residence on Sunday after the Delhi police arrived there in connection with a speech made by him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh, senior leader Pawan Khera, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the Centre and questioned why the police action was being taken forty-five days after the Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made serious allegations during one of his speeches in the state of Jammu and Kashmir while conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra that multiple women had complained to him about sexual harassment. The police had come to Rahul’s residence to take his statement on the matter.

Jairam Ramesh raised doubts over the timing of the police action and said, “It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn't they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi's legal team will respond to it as per law.”

Ashok Gehlot invokes Indira Gandhi’s times

"Rahul Gandhi has shown his readiness to respond to the notice issued to him in the matter then why has the police come to his residence?" Rajasthan CM Gehlot. “An action like this reminds me of the times of Indira Gandhi, the opposition faced humiliation during that time. Without any reason, how dare the police enter our national leader’s house?" he asked.

Pawan Khera also raised his apprehensions and said, “Under what rules have they (police) come to question Rahul? It has been 45 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra ended and the details are being asked today, how strange is the police action and the rules they are following? This is an attempt to threaten us.” He further questioned the action taken in other cases of crimes against women, referring to incidents like Hathras and Kathua.

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi will cooperate with the police officials in the questioning, he said, “We always act as per the law, it is the government which contravenes the law always.”

Rahul Gandhi’s statement in Srinagar

Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda, while commenting on the visit of Delhi Police to Gandhi's residence, said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that during Yatra he met several women and they told him that they had been molested and raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims."

Delhi police is seeking information from Rahul Gandhi about the victims who reached out to him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra informing him about the atrocities committed against them. According to the police officials and a PTI report, the Congress leader, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, had said, "I have heard that women are still being sexually assaulted."

On March 16, the official Twitter handle of the Congress revealed that the Delhi police had issued a notice to Gandhi seeking details of the women victims. Congress responded, "We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law. This notice is yet another proof of a government in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression, and role of the opposition."