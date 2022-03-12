Congress G-23 Members Meet At Ghulam Nabi Azad's Home After Drubbing; Seek Party Polls

Once again Congress' G-23 members met at veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's house on Friday to discuss the party's poll drubbing in the 5 state elections. Visuals from late-night show Congress leaders - Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal leaving from Azad's house. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

G-23 members meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's home

Sources report that the G-23 leaders who are members of Congress Working Congress (CWC) to raise their demands for reforms in the Congress party during the next CWC meet. The leaders have sought a closed meeting with only core CWC meet to discuss the poll drubbing, report sources. Most G-23 members have expressed disappointment publically over the poll debacle even though Congress has said that it 'will lose elections, but not heart'. The group previously met in 2021 when Congress failed to win - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Delhi | Senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal arrive at the residence of party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. pic.twitter.com/SPEKtAPw4t — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Congress drubbing

In an abysmal defeat, Congress was reduced to mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. Its top leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Channi have lost to AAP candidates while only 4 cabinet ministers - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tript Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Rana Gurjeet Singh have retained their seats. In UP, Congress won only 2 seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In the hilly state, Congress' CM face - Harish Rawat and the party itself won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic 2nd term winning 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere 5 seats while BJP has gotten a simple majority with 32 seats and has allied with NPF to form a new coalition government. In Goa, BJP has touched the halfway mark by winning 20 seats and will ally with Independents and TMC ally - MGP to form the govt.

Congress & G-23

In October, the Congress party delayed elections for its party president in September 2022 and issued a schedule of the organisational polls. Sonia Gandhi has already asserted that she is a 'full-time, hands-on Congress President', refuting the G-23's allegations. Moreover, Gandhi warned members to not talk to her via the media and communicate within party office walls, in a clear message to dissenting G-23 members.

G-23 leaders have demanded that the interim president i.e. Sonia Gandhi not nominate leaders to the CWC, but hold fair and transparent elections in an open forum. The group held a set of rallies in Jammu, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. In response, Congress quashed all dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as chief and moved a resolution to not undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). Congress has been in leadership turmoil since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief after the 2019 poll loss and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief.