Congress G-23 To Meet After Sonia Gandhi Retains Party Control Despite Election Debacle

In a major development following Congress' defeat in the Assembly elections, according to ANI, the miffed G-23 leaders may hold a meeting on Wednesday. The group includes senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Prithviraj Chavan, Milind Deora, Sandeep Dixit, Raj Babbar, Kaul Singh Thakur, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh. As per sources, apart from the G-23 leaders, other Congress leaders may also join the meeting.

The meeting will most likely take place at 7 p.m. According to sources, the venue has yet to be decided and the meet will be held in a hybrid style, with several leaders participating virtually. Following the party's heavy setback in the Assembly elections, the group of 23 (G-23) leaders gathered on Friday at senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's Delhi residence to address the latest round of poll debacles.

The meeting comes following Congress' horror show in all the five assembly elections wherein the party lost its government in Punjab and failed to capitalise anywhere else, and after the CWC meeting where members reaffirmed their faith in Sonia Gandhi as the president of the Congress. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, speaking about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Sunday, said that during the meeting, all party members told Sonia Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family that they are not the only ones to blame for the defeat and that every party member, including every state leader and MP, is equally responsible for the defeat in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab, and Manipur.

Speaking about Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no chance that the CWC would seek her resignation as she is their leader. He further asserted that the meeting discussed the forthcoming elections to be held later this year as the party gears up to contest under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

Prior to the conference, dissenting G-23 members purportedly pitched Mukul Wasnik, 62, for the position of party president, according to ANI. The plan, however, was rejected by the party's high command, according to the source. CM Bhupesh Baghel and CM Ashok Gehlot have, meanwhile, asked for Rahul Gandhi to reclaim the Congress leadership

BJP takes jibe at Congress

After Congress upheld the Gandhi-Vadra leadership again, BJP leaders were remorseless on Sunday, claiming that Congress will always remain a 'family-run' party. "The non-resignation of the Congress high command despite so many failures shows that this party runs a family. The high command is dishonest," tweeted BJP Madhya Pradesh Twitter handle. Similarly, Bengal BJP leader Tathagatha Roy tweeted, "Sonia Gandhi Stays Chief, Congress Decides In 4-Hour Post-Mortem".

"Sonia Gandhi today offered resignation of Sonia Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi but Sonia Gandhi after discussing with Sonia Gandhi told Sonia Gandhi that Sonia Gandhi needs to continue as president till Sonia Gandhi can decide that Sonia Gandhi’s son will lead the party !" - Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

The Congress 'G-23'

The G-23 is a group of leaders who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 to press for internal reforms and collective leadership. They observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level. It also stressed the formation of an Independent Election Authority and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.