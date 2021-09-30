Congress G23 Neta Kurien Slams Seniors' Sidelining; Says ‘depending On Youth Detrimental'

In a breaking development, a senior Congressman and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, PJ Kurien, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV admitted senior leaders in the Sonia Gandhi-led national party are sidelined and said depending wholly on youth would be 'detrimental to the party'. Pursuant to the Punjab crisis, Kurien implied if Congress did not mend ways, the party would be in 'bad shape'. Referring to the fiasco at the residence of senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, Kurien deemed the episode as 'deplorable'.

'Suppression of defence is Congress way': G-23 leader PJ Kurien

The senior Congress leader is a part of G-23 leaders, a splinter-group formed in March 2021 within Congress subsequent to an internal feud. Upon being asked about Captain Amarinder Singh parting ways with Congress, Kurien said that he did not have a vivid picture of the whole showdown, however, the episode has been 'very unfortunate'.

"Senior leaders (within Congress) should not have been ignored. While taking a decision, he (Capt Amarinder Singh) should have been taken into consideration," the Congressmen said.

While speaking about the demonstration outside the residence of Congress MP Kapil Sibal, carried out by Congress party workers, Kurien said that the point raised by Sibal 'should be examined.'

What happened outside Kapil Sibal's house was "deplorable and not a Congress way. Suppression of defence is the Congress way," PJ Kurien told Republic TV.

The statement holds relevance after the Rajya Sabha MP admitted at a conference that Congress needed to buck up as the political party lacked leadership. The statement witnessed severe backlash and party workers staged protests outside his residence in the national capital. Party workers were seen holding placards that read, 'Get well soon Kapil Sibal' implying the senior Congress MP has lost his mental equilibrium.

Sibal had said, "In our party (Congress) there is no president. So we do not know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we do not know."

'I hope correction is made or Congress will be in bad shape'

Upon being asked about senior leaders losing confidence in the party and alliance, Kurien confided that the party does not only need a new leader but an 'experienced' one too. He emphasised 'thorough discussions' within the Congress forum and disclosed the same had been missing in the Congress apparatus and hierarchy.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha said, "depending wholly on youth will be detrimental to the party."

'Senior Congress leaders are sidelined'

The senior Congress leader told Republic TV that decision-makers of Congress ought to consider seniority in the party as they are critical to the future of the party. While promoting young leadership Kurien said that 'seniors are sidelined'. He added that Congress is in dire need of thorough and senior leaders.

Furthermore, upon being asked about the violence outside MP Sibal's residence and growing dissent between leaders of Congress, Kurien said, "Congress party is Mahatama Gandhi's party. Resorting to violence is detrimental it will not solve anything."