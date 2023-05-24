Congress Gags Comments On Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Rift As Conflict Grows Bigger

The Congress high command has asked its leaders to not make any statements about the confusion within its ranks in Karnataka where the party seems to be struggling to settle on a power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, sources say. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are reportedly in Delhi on Wednesday and meetings are reportedly on to decide upon a cabinet.

The meetings come at a time when there is considerable tension within party ranks with regard to allocation of ministerial berths.

Why has Congress felt the need for a gag order

On Wednesday morning, MB Patil, an MLA from Karnataka and a someone considered close to Siddaramaiah, reportedly engaged in a spat with DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. Patil is said to have told Suresh to not make any 'loose comments'. Earlier, Patil had said there is rotational chief ministership on the cards in Karnataka, and if that were the case the party would have announced the same. On the other hand, DK Suresh has made his annoyance with his brother missing chief ministership public, and the remark by Patil reportedly rubbed him the wrong way.

DK Shivakumar lands in Delhi amid chaos in Karnataka Congress, refuses to divulge details about his visit of party high command.



— Republic (@republic) May 24, 2023

DK Shivakumar, the man who in many ways guided Congress to a sweeping victory in Karnataka, however, denied that there had been a spat and maintained that "whatever is happening is between DK Suresh and I, no one else should interfere."

Shivakumar, upon landing in Delhi, said, "We will meet the party leaders here to discuss the various issues in the interest of the state. We have to fulfil the promises we have made to the people of Karnataka. There are no internal issues in Karnataka Congress."