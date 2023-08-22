Congress' Gaurav Gogoi Hits Out At BJP, Says Party Trying To Cover Up Misgovernance By...

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP on Monday launched fresh salvos at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the saffron party is trying to cover up the misgovernance of the Central government by blaming Rahul Gandhi. "By blaming Rahul Gandhi, you (BJP) are trying to cover up the misgovernance and failures of the Prime Minister. They are trying to hide the truth," he said.

In all praises of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP said, "He is voicing the truth of the people of Leh and Ladakh. I still demand to know what the Prime Minister conceded to when he spoke to President Xi Jinping in the Bali session of the G20. Why did the MEA hide what was discussed between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping?"

"Even today, the MEA is not clear with the details of the conversations that the Prime Minister had. PM Modi, instead of hiding the truth, should speak in Parliament both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and tell the nation what he has agreed to with President Xi Jinping," he added. Gogoi was referring to Rahul Gandhi's remark while in Ladakh that the Centre's claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops 'is not true'.

Rahul Gandhi stokes controversy

During his recent visit to Ladakh on his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 79th birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre, claiming that “Prime Minister’s statement that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops is not true.”

"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here,” he said adding that the 'Locals too state that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, which is a matter of concern'.