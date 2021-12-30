Congress Gave Northeast 'insurgency, Instability, Inequality': JP Nadda

The Congress gave the Northeast the three 'I's of "insurgency, instability and inequality" while the BJP came forth with a plan for infrastructure development, innovation and integration, asserted BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday, attacking the grand old party over repeated shutdowns and economic blockades when it was in power in most states of the region.

Addressing a rally of the youth in Manipur's Kakching, Nadda extolled the Narendra Modi government for steps taken by it for the welfare of young people.

Nadda told the gathering that the "double engine" BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur ensured peace, prosperity and protection of people in the restive state, which was once plagued by "misgovernance" under Congress where "bandhs and blockades" were a way of life.

"We work for the unity and stability of the country as shown by the N Biren Singh government in the last five years," he asserted.

The BJP president said the 'Go to Village' and 'Go to Hills' campaigns of the Biren Singh government have helped reach the benefits of the government's schemes to the common people.

"There was a time when one had to go to officers and government employees to get the work done, but under Biren Singh, government employees are visiting common people to ensure their work is done without fuss," he said.

Nadda said he was sure the youth of Manipur will choose stability over the insurgency, prosperity over divisive policy, peace over encounters and sport over drugs.

"We know the youth of Manipur have the capability, talent and energy...PM Modi says the youth are the future of the country. You are our hope, our strength through which Modiji's dreams will fructify," he said.

He highlighted the work done by the Centre for the development of vocational skills among the youth.

"The vision of the government is to make the youth the job givers instead of job seekers," he said.

India, he asserted, has become the second-largest hub in startups in the world under the 'start-up India' initiative of the Modi government. India has the maximum number of young people engaged in start-ups for which the government has invested over Rs 50,000 crore.

Congratulating more than 5,600 entrepreneurs involved in start-up enterprises in Manipur, he said the state government has allotted Rs 114 crore for the purpose.

Nadda also came down hard on rival political parties, calling them "directionless", and saying their only aim was to criticise the BJP and Narendra Modi.