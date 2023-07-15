Last Updated:

Congress Gears Up For Telangana Elections, Forms Campaign Committee And Appoints Observers

The Congress on Friday set up the campaign committee of its Telangana unit with former MP Madhu Yakshi Goud as chairman as the party gears up for the assembly polls.

Press Trust Of India
Telangana Congress

The Congress on Friday set up the campaign committee of its Telangana unit with former MP Madhu Yakshi Goud as chairman as the party gears up for the assembly polls due later this year.

The party also appointed Lok Sabha-wise observers for the assembly polls. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge named 17 observers who will look after all the assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency assigned to them.

Prakash Rathod has been named the AICC observer for Adilabad while Prasad Abbayya will oversee Hyderabad. Mohan Kumaramangalam will oversee the segments in the Mahabubnagar constituency, BM Nagaraj will take care of Nizamabad and Ravindra Uttamrao Dalvi has been assigned Warangal, among others.

The party also announced the campaign committee for the polls with Goud as chairman, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy as co-chairman and Syed Azmathullah Husseini as convenor.

The panel will have a 37-member executive committee with the Pradesh Congress Committee president, Congress Legislature Party leader, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, working presidents, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, MLAs and MLCs, state heads and national office bearers of frontal organisations, departments and cells, and District Congress Committee chiefs being special invitees.

Last month, Kharge chaired a meeting of Telangana unit leaders to decide the strategy for the state polls.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) secured an absolute majority in the last assembly polls in December 2018. The Congress is pulling out all the stops to unseat the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the state.

The term of the 119-member Telangana Assembly will end in December. 

First Published:
