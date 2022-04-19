Congress' Gehlot, Baghel To Meet Sonia Gandhi On Wednesday; Discuss Kishor's Strategy

Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel will visit the national capital tomorrow to hold discussions with party president Sonia Gandhi. Republic has learned that the meeting with the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh CMs is being held to discuss the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. Sources have revealed that both the Chief Ministers will be reaching Delhi on Wednesday morning and will also hold discussions with the panel looking into Prashant Kishor's strategy plan.

The development comes a day after Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting with the Congress top brass including leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni in the national capital. Apart from Congress, the meeting also saw poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishore in attendance.

Earlier, Republic Media Network had reported how Prashant Kishor is in talks with Congress and is expected to get a 'major role' in the Gujarat Elections. There have also been rumours over his possible induction into Congress, which was hinted by senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday. In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election.

Opposition looking to build united front for 2024 polls

Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti had also reached the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi when the meeting was underway on Monday. "Strategy regarding the future course of action of the Congress party, how to bring the leadership together, and what exactly should be the message to the cadre of togetherness in view of upcoming elections were discussed", as per sources. However, it is likely that talks could have also been held on the Opposition parties' attempts to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Opposition parties have been in the works to build a united front, mostly led by the efforts of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take on the BJP in 2024. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, based on Banerjee's efforts, a conference of non-BJP CMs will soon take place in Mumbai to discuss prevailing issues like unemployment, inflation, the 'misuse' of Central probe agencies, and attempts to create communal discord.