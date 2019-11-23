Maharashtra: 'BJP Will Have To Pay The Maximum Price', Says Congress General Secretary

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said, "BJP will have to pay the maximum price." Speaking further about the political developments in Maharashtra, Venugopal said, "We will take it up on a national level. We have already moved to the Supreme Court. On Monday, we will definitely take it up in the Parliament. This is a murder of democracy." In a surprising turn of events, BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

'Governor bypassed Parliamentary norms'

CM Devendra Fadnavis along with NCP leader and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visited the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday morning and formed a government in the state. "Governor has bypassed all the Parliamentary norms and conventions. He told Shiv Sena workers that they need each and every MLAs signature. He told NCP the same thing. He didn't even give enough time to them. But now, without any verification, he invited BJP in just midnight. It is alarming for our entire country that our democracy is run by these people," said the Congress general secretary.

He further said, "Our 44 Congress MLAs are intact. I think Congress will win all the seats."

Fadnavis sworn-in as Maha-CM

In a surprising turn of events, BJP-NCP formed a government in Maharashtra, dumping the Chief Minister aspirations of Shiv Sena. After a prolonged political deadlock, the President's rule was reportedly revoked at 5:47 am on Saturday morning. Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra in Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Terming the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP as a 'Khichdi government', Fadnavis stated that the BJP-NCP will be able to give a stable government.

BJP-Sena tussle

Almost a month after the Mahayuti was awarded the mandate during the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the state is yet to see a government formed while being under President's rule. As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

