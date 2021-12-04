Congress Gets Another Jolt In Meghalaya; Ex-CM Mukul Sangma's Aide Richard Marak Quits

In yet another jolt to Congress, ex-CM Mukul Sangma's close aide Richard M Marak quit the party on Friday, tendering his resignation to India Youth Congress president Srinivas B V. Marak, the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress chief, later took to Facebook to announce his exit. Marak's exit comes days after Sangma and 11 other MLAs merged the state unit with TMC.

Sangma aide quits

"I have been unhappy with the party for quite some time now due to the way the INC has been functioning. There is a structural defect in the INC. This has already been highlighted many times in the past but there has been no attempt to rectify these. Instead, those who have pointed out these defects have been vilified," wrote Marak in his resignation letter.

He added, "The last stroke was the appointment of the current president (Vincent Pala) who has no regard for the functioning of the party on Congress principle". The youth leader claimed that 500 other Congress workers quit the party across Meghalaya on Friday. Although he is close to Sangma, Marak did not mention whether he would join the TMC. He was reportedly seen at two political rallies addressed by Sangma in his home constituency Songsak on Thursday, and in Ampati on Friday.

It has been an honour to serve in the @IYC. I have learnt a lot from the party, but I feel that it is time for me to chart my own course. Therefore, I tender my resignation from the post of the President @IYCMeghalaya & primary membership of the @INCIndia. https://t.co/WbDt0H0yoy — Richard Mrong Marak (@richardmarak) December 3, 2021

Mukul Sangma quits

On November 24, ex-CM Mukul Sangma informed Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh that 12 of the 17 MLAs are set to join TMC. Speaking to Republic TV, Sangma said that he left Congress due to chalta hai ('it is ok', 'let it be') attitude, calling it the biggest flaw of the grand old party. Sangma also indirectly asserted that Congress is heavily dependent on Gandhis despite having many senior leaders. Moreover, he called Trinamool Congress the alternative to the grand old party.

"The party also has Congress Working Committee (CWC). Why can't we analyze and be scientific in our approach? If you are becoming weak and not finding the kind of outcomes then people slowly start losing confidence," said Sangma. All 12 MLAs have met Mamata Banerjee and joined TMC officially. While former assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope is likely to be TMC state president, Sangma himself will be TMC's legislature party leader and will focus on taking on the government head-on.

Congress Meghalaya crisis

In 2018, the incumbent Congress government led by Mukul Sangma failed to retain power despite emerging as the single-largest party in the 60-member Assembly with 21 seats. The rift in Congress came to the fore after Vincent Pala's appointment as the president of the party's state unit. Expressing unhappiness, Mukul Sangma claimed that he was not consulted by the Congress high command regarding Pala's appointment. Since retaining Bengal in May, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad.