Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad Contradicts Top Brass, Admits 'terror Under Control In J&K'

In a big admission by Congress, leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday asserted that terrorism was under control in Jammu and Kashmir. The former Chief Minister of the valley came to this conclusion after holding discussions with a delegation of Congress that comprised representatives from 10 districts and 40 constituencies.

"All were of the opinion that terrorism is under control in Jammu and Kashmir," Ghulam Nabi Azad said in the video accessed by Republic Media Network. The Congress leader in the video can also be heard speaking of the involvement of a foreign agency in spreading violence in the region. "They want to increase enmity in our religion," he said. Citing the example of the recent killing of a girl in the region, he added, "it's a good thing that from 40 constituencies, A to Z everyone said that this is condemnable."

The former Chief Minister also delved into the reason for people not coming out in the open and condemning these actions. "I asked them why don't they issue a statement. They said that if we issue a statement someone will come to our home in the evening with gun," Ghulam Nabi can be heard saying.

'Government has failed to protect J&K,' claims Congress High Command

The statement of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is in sharp contrast to the picture of Jammu and Kashmir being portrayed by the High Command of his party. Just a few days ago, former party president Rahul Gandhi had claimed that terrorism had not stopped because of the abrogation of Article 370. In a tweet, soon after targeted killings were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi charged the Central government with failing to provide security to the people of the valley.

“Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetization nor after the removal of Article 370. The Central Government has completely failed to provide security,” Gandhi said in a tweet.“We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” he added.

कश्मीर में हिंसा की घटनाएँ बढ़ती जा रही हैं। आतंकवाद ना तो नोटबंदी से रुका ना धारा 370 हटाने से- केंद्र सरकार सुरक्षा देने में पूरी तरह असफ़ल रही है।



हमारे कश्मीरी भाई-बहनों पर हो रहे इन हमलों की हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं व मृतकों के परिवारों को शोक संवेदनाएँ भेजते हैं।#Kashmir — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, when Congress remains divided on its stance on Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday began his 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On the first day, Amit Shah held a meeting to review the security situation in the valley with senior officers of the Armed Forces, Central Police Forces, J&K Police, and security agencies in Srinagar. He assured the Central government's full support in maintaining peace in the region.