Ghulam Nabi Azad Offers To Resign If 'colluding With BJP' Accusation Is Proven

Responding to the brewing crisis within the Congress party, veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offered to resign if the allegations of 'colluding with BJP' were proven to be true. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Azad also affirmed that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has never commented that the letter written to party chief Sonia Gandhi urging for changes in the party's functioning was written at the 'behest of BJP'. Earlier in the day, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also hit out at the alleged comment by Rahul Gandhi in a tweet but deleted it later after he was 'personally informed' by the former President that he never said so.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Azad also claimed that the accusations of 'colluding with BJP' were made by a colleague outside the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP" — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 24, 2020

What I said was, yesterday some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said "It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign". — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) August 24, 2020

'High cost of loyalty'

Soon after the accusations were levelled against Ghulam Nabi Azad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi jumped to take a dig at the veteran Congress leader. Highlighting it as a 'Poetic Justice,' Owaisi claimed that Azad had accused the AIMIM chief of exactly the same and added that if this was a result of '45 years of slavery'. The AIMIM chief also remarked that anyone opposing the Gandhi family leadership would be branded as 'B-Team'.

Congress leaders demand change

Reportedly, several Congress leaders wrote to the Congress president on August 12 calling for sweeping changes in the party's functioning. As per suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, more than 300 leaders representing all regions and states are signatories to the letter. Some of the senior leaders who have reportedly signed the letter include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Prithviraj Chavan. The dissent seems to have paved for two factions within the party - with some leaders urging Sonia Gandhi to continue as the chief while others demanding a change in the leadership or the revival of the grand old party.

At the beginning of the Congress Working Committee meeting, interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to resign. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and ex-Defence Minister urged her to continue as president of the Congress party. Speaking at the meeting, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lamented that the dissenting letter had been sent at a time when his mother was in the hospital. Thereafter, he reportedly accused the signatories to the letter of colluding with BJP. As per sources, 4 senior Congress leaders logged off from the CWC meeting in protest against the former party president's remarks.

