Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad Sets Aside Political Rivalry, Heaps Praise On PM Modi

Keeping aside political rivalry once again, former Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Jammu on Friday. The veteran Congress leader highlighted PM Modi's quality of being true to his roots and not shying away from his 'reality' as something which he really liked despite being rivals on political grounds. Weeks ago, the Prime Minister had also broken the barrier of political rivalry as he bid an emotional farewell to former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad just before his term as a Rajya Sabha MP expired.

Heaping praises on PM Modi in his address on Sunday, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

PM Modi bids an emotional farewell

On February 9, PM Modi recalled his interaction with Ghulam Nabi Azad after a grenade attack on Gujarati tourists in J&K in 2006, during his emotional farewell to the veteran Congress leader. Azad, who was serving as the J&K CM, immediately called Modi after the incident. Talking about their conversation, the PM mentioned that the senior Congress leader's tears would not stop. Afterwards, the then Chief Minister of J&K called him from the aircraft when the bodies of the terror victims were sent back and stayed in touch till the plane landed in Gujarat.

Acknowledging PM Modi's teary-eyed farewell, Azad thanked the Prime Minister and said that those who understood him 'in-depth' were emotional during his farewell in the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Azad had said, "I thank him (PM Modi) and all others. Many people judge a person superficially while there are others who know a person in depth. Those who saw me superficially maybe they did not understand me well. Those who understood me in-depth & saw my work over the years became emotional yesterday. I also want to thank people who messaged me, called me & tweeted for me."

Azad leads G-23 to J&K

One of the 23 signatories seeking structural changes within the Congress party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad led a campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu on Saturday proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'. Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will 'strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. The 'G-23' leaders are on a 3-day visit to Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings. The party has set a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

