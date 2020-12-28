Congress Gives 2 'versions' Of Rahul Gandhi's Italy Visit As He Skips Party Foundation Day

As BJP attacked the Congress party over Rahul Gandhi's sudden Italy visit amid the ongoing farmers' protest, several explanations of his visit have surfaced from the Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi's visit has come under the scanner because it comes at a time when the Congress party is facing a leadership vacuum and is all set to elect its next president.

Amid attack from BJP, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for a "short personal visit" and will be back soon. Whereas senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while speaking to reporters on 136th Foundation day of the Congress said that the party has been celebrating the day irrespective of "someone's presence or absence."

On the other hand, in what came as a surprise, former union minister and former PCC president Kanti Lal Bhuria said that Rahul Gandhi has gone for party work. "Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy for party work. Here interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi ji is present, Kamal Nath ji is present. He has prior commitments, he has party work there also, so he has gone," Bhuria said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that everyone has the right to undertake personal visits and slammed BJP. "Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," KC Venugopal said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi flies to Bangkok?: Leaves India ahead of two state polls

Rahul's abroad trips

After the initial source-based report, Congress clarified that Gandhi has gone abroad on a 'short personal trip' for a few days. Gandhi who recently met President Kovind, was part of two separate Opposition delegations, demanding the repeal of the three farm laws. But both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi has missed the parliamentary debate for the three laws, due to Sonia Gandhi's ill-health- necessitating her visit to the US. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections. Moreover, sources have reported that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson soon, after Rahul Gandhi refused the post - stating that initial talks have already happened in this regard, but NCP has refuted such reports. Shiv Sena too has backed Sharad Pawar's candidacy for UPA chairperson.

READ | BJP's Khushbu Sundar Slams Rahul Gandhi For Flying Off To Italy Amid Farmers' Protest

Gandhi had conspicuously flown off to Bangkok in October 2019, in the wake of the Congress being split into two camps - Sonia Gandhi's supporters and Rahul Gandhi's supporters ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly polls. Prior to Gandhi's Bangkok trip, on the same day, former Haryana chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party amid reports of a tussle between Tanwar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He had also left for abroad on a 'meditational visit' when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests between November 1 and November 15, 2019 against the anti-economic policies and decisions of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

READ | Shivraj Chouhan fires '9 2 11' jibe as Rahul Gandhi flies off ahead of Cong foundation day

READ | Congress Leaders Miffed As Rahul Gandhi Flies Off To Italy Ahead Of Party's Foundation Day