Congress Gives Legal, Political Warning After Rahul Gandhi Disqualified; Calls Key Meet

Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha Friday following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The Congress party is scheduled to meet at 5 pm later to chart out a strategy after the party's tallest leader lost his seat in the lower house. Notably, the statement was released by the party on Thursday, March 23, in view of the ongoing conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting, scheduled to take place at 5 pm on Friday. Notably, the members of the party who are in New Delhi are requested to attend the meeting physically, while the others may join online, via ZOOM.

“An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held on March 24, 2023 at AICC Office, New Delhi at 1700 hrs, to discuss about the latest political developments,” the statement released by the Congress party read.

Read the meeting invite here:

Soon after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lower House of Parliament, the Congress party reacted stating that it will take the battle both legally and politically. Reiterating the allegations on BJP of saving businessman Gautam Adani, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not remain silent will fight.

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Responding to Rahul’s disqualification, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole condemned the act and said "The way in which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on the basis of Surat Court verdict, under Modi Govt's pressure, Lok Sabha disqualified him. If action is taken on calling someone ‘chor’, we'll call them ‘daaku’.”