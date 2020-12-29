Congress' Hanumantha Rao Alleges Threat To Life From Revanth Reddy-backers; Seeks Security

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday urged the Telangana Police to provide him security, alleging a treat to his life from the supporters of fellow party member Revanth Reddy.

In a letter to Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy Gar, Rao said that he has been receiving calls from an unknown number since the afternoon of December 25.

"A call was made to me around 3.30 pm (on December 25). The caller was using filthy and vulgar language. He questioned me as to why I was opposing Revanth Reddy becoming TPCC President. The caller himself made the conversation viral on social media wherein my photograph and Revanth Reddy's photographs were displaying. I brought the matter to the notice of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. He told me to lodge the complaint with the Commissioner of Cyberabad since the incident happened there. Then I wrote a complaint and gave it to the ACP He has forwarded it to the Inspector, Raidurgam," he wrote in the letter.

READ | Internal Rift In Telangana Cong Spills Out In Open, Hanumantha Rao Threatens To Resign

The senior Congress leader said that in his political career spanning over 42 years, he opposed many leaders across party lines, but never received such threats before. He requested the DCP to provide him with sufficient security.

Notably, Hanumantha Rao had on December 25, threatened to resign from the party, along with other leaders, if Revanth Reddy, who was previously associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is made the chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

READ | Cong's Hanumantha Rao Wants BJP-ally Pawan Kalyan To Be Party's Telangana Unit Chief

Hanumantha Rao opposes Reddy becoming TPCC President

Congress, after its crushing defeat in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council Elections and BJP's rise in the South, is looking to re-establish itself and it is likely to choose Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief.

Opposing the same, Rao said, "Many senior Congress leaders, including me, are ready to resign from the party if ex-RSS member Revanth Reddy is made the TPCC president. Many senior Congress leaders have spent a lifetime fighting against the RSS and now an ex-RSS member is being made the TPCC president. We can't work under an ex-RSS candidate."

Hitting out at Reddy, Rao pointed out that he never stuck to a single party.

READ | GHMC Polls: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Resigns After Election Drubbing

READ | After GHMC, BJP Eyes On 2022 BMC Elections; Chief JP Nadda To Visit Mumbai From Dec 18