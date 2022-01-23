Congress' Hardik Patel Hails Revolutionary 'Congressman' Netaji On 125th Birth Anniversary

In another major embarrassment for the Congress party after senior leader Digvijay Singh wrongfully wished Netaji Jayanti on January 22, party leader Hardik Patel described Subash Chandra Bose as 'revolutionary and senior Congressman'. Netaji had left the grand old party in 1939. Hardik Patel's embarrassing moment came as he paid tributes to the iconic freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary.

"If there is no struggle in life, no fear has to be faced, then only half of the taste of life is lost. Tributes to our Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Sahab, the great revolutionary and senior Congressman, on his birth anniversary. He was a great leader and a true patriot. #RememberingNetaji" wrote Patel in Hindi.

अगर जीवन में संघर्ष न रहे, किसी भी भय का सामना न करना पड़े, तब जीवन का आधा स्वाद ही समाप्त हो जाता हैं।



महान क्रांतिकारी एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी ऐसे हमारे नेताजी सुभाष चन्द्र बोस साहब को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि कोटि नमन। वह एक महान नेता और सच्चे देशभक्त थे। #RememberingNetaji — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) January 23, 2022

Digvijay Singh wishes Netaji Jayanti on January 22

In a tweet, Singh wished 'Netaji Jayanti' yesterday, January 22 whereas the Indian icon's birth anniversary is on January 23. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had slammed the grand-old party for getting the freedom fighter's birth anniversary incorrectly. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also compared Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose with hologram statue announcement and said Congress can only remember their party leaders birth dates.

Taking it to Instagram, Poonawalla also said that the entire Congress has devoted life to only one 'family' and asserted, "When the whole life is devoted to the devotion of only one family, then how will it be known when Netaji's birth anniversary is! Similar has always been the attitude of Congress with Netaji, Sardar Patel and other freedom heroes. His birth anniversary is tomorrow, 23 January Congress cannot even get the date right."

'Congress can only remember Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra & Nehruji's birthday'

Speaking exclusively to Republic BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala had also slammed the Congress party: