Congress' Harish Rawat Calls Jitin Prasada's Exit As 'big Slap On Face' Ahead Of UP Polls

Amid several Congress leaders expressing frustration after Jitin Prasada's exit, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat also shared similar views by stating it is a 'big slap on their face'. The party leader also termed Prasada's 'regional party' label to Congress as shocking. Senior party leader and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jitin Prasada jumped ship on from Congress to BJP on Wednesday, months ahead of the UP Assembly Polls. While speaking to ANI, Harish Rawat called Prasada's decision 'disheartening'.

"Jitin Prasada joining BJP is like a big slap on our face. It is sad and disheartening. I am surprised that he called Congress 'a regional party' and joined the party against which his family fought," cried Harish Rawat.

In a huge political development, senior party leader Jitin Prasada, who had a 'three-generation connection with Congress' joined BJP and termed Congress as 'not working for public'. He also called BJP the only national political party while claiming that 'others' have reduced to regional politics.

Reaction from other Congress leaders

Congress MLA Aditi Singh expressed rebellious views and advised her party to 'introspect' why top leaders are leaving. Listing names of all the leaders who bid adieu to the Congress party, Singh viewed her dissatisfaction with the Congress party. Meanwhile, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addressed a virtual press conference and was quoted saying, “you don’t need power to serve people, you need the will.” Several other Congress leaders have reacted sharply to the latest development while criticizing Prasada for jumping ships.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Welcoming the rebel Congress leader whole-heartedly, BJP officially greeted Prasad at party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. After Jyotiraditya Scindia, this was the next big expansion for the BJP from Congress. Scindia while reacting to the development called Jitin Prasada his 'younger brother' and expressed his happiness. Ahead of the change, Prasada had met with Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. His decision to join BJP is looked upon as a game-changer for the saffron party in UP with the polls due next year.

(Inputs from ANI)