Congress Has Anti-Hindus Hand-in-glove With Anti-Nationals: Its Leader Pramod Krishnam 

After the Republic-PMARQ Exit Polls made unfavourable predictions for Congress for the Assembly Elections in Gujarat, a leader from the grand-old party, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, went vocal against the leadership on Monday. In conversation with Arnab Goswami, Krishnam claimed the Congress was not losing because of the good work of the BJP in Gujarat, but because of the party being 'plagued from within'.

'If the predictions of the Exit Polls are true...'

The Republic PMARQ Exit Polls predicted Congress to settle for only 30-42 seats. As per the predictions, Congress is poised to replicate its performance in Central Gujarat but incur huge losses in North Gujarat and South Gujarat where it is predicted to win 8-14 seats, and 3-9 seats respectively.

"If the predictions of the Exit Poll are true, then the in-charges, those who were entrusted with the responsibility of the Assembly elections in Gujarat should tender their resignation," said Krishnam adding, "As far Congress is concerned, BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years, and due credit should be given to its high command."

Pramod Krishnam, who contested on a Congress ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, added, "What exactly is the problem? As per the Exit Polls, we will see what happens in Gujarat. In Himachal too, in the future, we will form the government. But the disease in the party is-- there are a few leaders, who are anti-Hindu, who are hand in glove with anti-national elements. Congress leadership will have to mull over this, we have brought it up multiple times."

Clear win for BJP projected in Gujarat

Overall, there are 182 seats in Gujarat out of which 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. The first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls was held on 1 December on 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state.

The second phase was held on December 5 on the remaining 93 Assembly seats across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and other central and northern Gujarat regions. In the first phase, the voter turnout was 63.3%, while in the second phase it was 65% (till 5 pm).