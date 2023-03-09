Congress Has Attained 'mental Bankruptcy': BJP Chief JP Nadda In Bengaluru

BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that the Congress has attained 'mental bankruptcy' and lacks eligibility to function in a democracy.

Accusing the Congress of opposing the country in the course of its opposition towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP chief hit out at the grand old party for taking up the work of 'Bharat todo yatra' (Destroying India footmarch) during its recently concluded nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government and Bengaluru in leading the way in innovation and many other areas.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in the UK, without naming him, he said, no one heard him during his recent "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in the country, so giving speeches in England these days.

"These people (Congress) in the course of opposing Modi, have now started opposing the country. They started Bharat Jodo Yatra, but took up the work of Bharat todo yatra," Nadda said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, "No one heard them in India, so these days (Rahul Gandhi) is giving speeches in England....".

In a democracy there is a fight of ideology, with arguments and statistics. However, the Congress has become 'mentally bankrupt' and uses "low grade language" against PM Modi, Nadda alleged.

"Such people should be made to sit at home, such political parties don't have the eligibility to function in a democracy, democracy doesn't work like this," he added.

The BJP president was addressing a mega public rally in K R Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, as part of the BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' in the runup to Karnataka polls.

Nadda called JD(S) and Congress two sides of the same coin, stating that both believe in corruption, family rule, divisive politics, divide and rule, commission, corruption, casteism, and communalism.

"JD(S) believes in family rule, while Congress party is a family limited. In the same way Congress leaders top to bottom are on bail, involved in corruption and commission; similarly JD(S) too was involved in corruption," he said, adding that they both are like brothers, voting for JD(S) means strengthening Congress and voting for Congress means strengthening corruption.

Accusing Congress and JD(S) together of withdrawing cases against Popular Front of India and releasing about 1,700 of its activists from the jail, Nadda said, PFI which had created communal hate in Karnataka was supported by the two parties, but today they are banned across the country.

"We should not let such people to come to power....the country is secure under the leadership of PM Modi and in the same way the state is secure under former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership," he said.

Karnataka Ministers R Ashoka, C N Ashwath Narayan, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, among others present in the event.

Calling Karnataka a land of spirituality, knowledge, science, Nadda in his speech said, Bengaluru has a very special place on the map of India for its contribution towards the national growth.

Highlighting Karnataka and especially Bengaluru leading in innovation, startups, talent, technology, he also said, while countries around the globe are facing the impact of COVID and war in Ukraine, India under the leadership of Modi has emerged as "one of the most stable economy".

Pointing out that in 2014, India used to import 92 per cent of mobile phones, but today it is manufacturing them to the tune of 97 per cent, Nadda said, "Apple phones are also getting manufactured in the country, and Bommai has said very soon, Foxconn will manufacture Apple phones in Karnataka, and preparations are on for it." He also listed out the achievements of the BJP government like growth of digital transactions, large number of regional airports in the country, and improvement in railway and road infrastructure, among others.

Appreciating the Bommai government's 'Chief Minister's Raitha Vidyanidhi' scheme, which has benefited farmers, tribals, weavers, fishermen among others, he also lauded the decision to hike reservation for SC/STs in the State.