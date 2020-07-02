'Congress Has No Existence Now:' UP Dy CM On Priyanka Vadra Shifting Base To Lucknow

After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate the government bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has stated that the state has a 'big heart' and always welcomes guests but Congress won't be able to 'enrich their politics' in UP. This comes after reports surfaced that Priyanka Vadra is expected to shift her base to Lucknow. Maurya added that the people are upset with Congress and hence, will not accept the leaders.

Speaking to Republic TV, UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya said, "UP has a big heart, always welcomes guests but Congress won't be able to enrich their politics here. Whether she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) comes here with her brother and mother or alone, she won't get anything as Congress has no existence now. The people are upset with Congress."

Continuing his attack on the age-old party, Maurya stated that the party has no 'significance' left owing to it 'pro-Pakistan and China statements' and it does not exist in UP as well. Responding to reports of the Sonia Gandhi-led party fielding veteran P Chidambaram instead of Priyanka Gandhi as the party's CM candidate for UP, Maurya said, "They (Congress) lost Amethi after making Rahul as PM candidate and now if they make Priyanka as CM candidate, they may not be seen anywhere in the political circle."

The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed his confidence in repeating the 2017-like victory in Assembly elections and crossing the 300-mark.

Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate govt bungalow

According to an order issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules".

"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z-plus security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security grounds to you (Gandhi), the allotment of Type 6B House No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled w.e.f 01/07/2020. One month concessional period on the same rent up to August 1 is allowed as per rules," the Directorate of Estates said in its order.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, had been allotted the bungalow on February 21, 1997 as she was an SPG protectee. The Z-plus security does not entail such a facility and she has to vacate 35 Lodhi Estate bungalow. The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

