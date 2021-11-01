'Congress Has Not Forgotten Indira Gandhi' Says Party MP Post Jakhar's Jibe At Punjab Govt

On Sunday, Congress Faridkot MP (Lok Sabha) Mohammed Sadiq stated that the Congres has not forgotten the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He added that leaders have remembered her at their homes. Sadiq's remark came after Senior Congress Sunil Jakhar highlighted and took a jibe at Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on the occasion of her death anniversary.

"Indira Gandhi has not been forgotten by Congress, leaders have definitely remembered her at their homes. Forgetting someone as big as Indira Gandhi would amount to disrespect. Her tenure as Prime Minister was great. Whenever our enemies collided with them, she ensured their defeat," Congress Faridkot MP told ANI.

Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday launched a political attack on both the Central Government and current Channi government for allegedly failing to issue newspaper advertisements to remember Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Jakhar further tagged the state government's advertisement that was issued last year under the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to commemorate the former Prime Minister.

“I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don't we still have a Congress Government in Punjab. PS. I know Capt Saab won't mind my using this PB Govt's ad from last year, as none appeared today," said Jakhar in his tweet.

"I can understand BJP trying to erase 'Iron Lady of India' from history but don't we still have a Congress Government in Punjab."



Jakhar tweeted on October 31, 2021.

In another tweet, Jakhar made a veiled allusion to the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Congress' new executive committee and stated if the government’s not issuing an ad to remember Indira had anything to do with it.

Or is it a case of "once burned twice shy" - in light of certain appointment two days ago ? — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) October 31, 2021

On being asked about joining former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, Jhakar said, "Let's see what happens. The question is what does he want. If he wants me to join, I will see."

The Congress on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailing her as a great example of women power. Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial "Shakti Sthal" whereas Priyanka Gandhi posted a childhood picture with her. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji[sic]."

On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

(With PTI/ANI Inputs)