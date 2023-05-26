Congress Hate-mongering, Says BJP As SC Dismisses Plea On Parliament Inauguration

After the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking the inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu instead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress party for hate-mongering and for pursuing a divisive agenda. Attacking the grand old party for denigrating the Indian values, the Union minister said, “Congress party still seems to be in the colonial hangover.”

Hitting out at Congress and those questioning the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, “Truth Prevails: Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision is a tight slap on the face of hate-mongers and those with divisive agenda. Will the Congress and it's friends now end their antics and theatrics once and for all?”

Truth Prevails: Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision is a tight slap on the face of hate-mongers and those with divisive agenda. Will the Congress & it's friends now end their antics and theatrics once and for all? https://t.co/tNFKUZ7tpr — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 26, 2023

Lambasting Congress leaders for its bogus claims regarding the history of the Sengol, the Union minister said, “Congress party has a habit of denigrating Bhartiya value and culture. Today when the world is taking note of Bharat's rich traditions, the Congress party is trying to find new ways to insult Bharat and its heritage. The Congress party still seems to be in a colonial hangover.”

The New Parliament controversy

A massive controversy has erupted over the inauguration of the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Congress and other opposition parties boycotting the event demanding that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the Parliament. On Friday, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court dismissed a plea calling for directions to the Lok Sabha secretariat to invite the President to inaugurate the new Parliament.

New Parliament Building: The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

With the Opposition criticising the construction of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the complex on Sunday, May 28. While the construction of the Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour, the structure also witnessed several key construction activities being done off site as well.

Reflecting the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” to construct the temple of democracy, the construction also saw use of materials sourced from across the country.