Haryana Congress leadership has called a meeting in Delhi today, amid speculations of the party's MLAs being moved to a “safe place” outside Haryana to rule out horse-trading before the Rajya Sabha polling on June 10. About 31 MLAs including top leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are summoned by the Congress leadership in Haryana, for a meeting in New Delhi.

As per sources, the MLAs could be moved to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, though nothing about the further movement is learned. A Congress legislator had mentioned that nothing more is known other than the message to reach Delhi on Thursday.

It is learned that Congress Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi would not be part of Thursday’s meeting and may not join the other legislators at the resort. despite the fact of skipping party events after not being considered in the revamped Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rajya Sabha elections

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Haryana, 2 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Dushyant Gautam and Independent MP Subhash Chandra. In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, BJP and JJP have 40 and 10 seats respectively, whereas Congress has 31 MLAs. Moreover, there are 7 Independents and one MLA belonging to the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party. On the basis of their current strength in the Assembly, BJP and Congress were poised to bag one seat of the Upper House each.

Venod Sharma's son filed nomination as independent candidate

Former Union minister Venod Sharma's son, media baron Kartikeya Sharma filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for Rajya Sabha from Haryana. Sharma who is backed by the JJP’s 10 MLAs in Haryana, is likely to gain the support of the BJP as well as several Independent MLAs. While Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate.

If Sharma's son manages to win then this will be more of a "comeback poll" for Venod who has been looking to establish his party at the state level after quitting the Congress in 2013.

