Congress High Command Summons Sidhu, Channi And Jakhar As Infighting Deepens In Punjab

As the power tussle between Punjab Congress leaders appears to elevate by the day, the party’s high command has now summoned Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar for a crucial meeting. The party leadership have summoned all three leaders to Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the issues being raised by the leaders, who seem to be at war among themselves. While Sidhu continues to question decisions taken by Channi, Jakhar recently began launching continuous attacks against Sidhu.

The meeting involving the three Punjab leaders was necessitated after Jakhar recently launched a series of attacks on the party government on Twitter. Jakhar lashed out at Sidhu and even opted to use derogatory remarks while criticising the PPCC chief. Meanwhile, Navjot Sidhu’s criticism of Channi and his government doesn’t seem to slow down as he continues to question the decisions taken by the CM.

Jakhar vs Navjot Sidhu intensifies

Jakhar made a huge jab at the party and the government on Tuesday by tweeting, “Your monkey, your circus. I follow this dictum – neither suggest anything nor interfere in other’s ‘show’ !” This came after Sidhu had trashed the list of district Congress committee (DCC) chiefs he had finalised when he was the PPCC chief. Earlier, the party high command had asked AITC Punjab in-charge Harish Choudhary to step in to resolve the situation. However, the leadership have now summoned the three leaders after Choudhary’s efforts to resolve problems were in vain.

Sidhu Vs Channi

After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi as the new Punjab cabinet was finalised without his consideration. He was also miffed at the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet and only Pargat Singh - among Sidhu loyalists - getting a portfolio of his choice, while Amarinder Singh loyalist - Brahm Mohindra got a plum post. Sidhu also opposed the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG respectively over the links to the 2015 sacrilege case, resigning as Congress state chief in protest. While High Command urged Channi to not escalate the issue, Channi refused to do so - telling the same to Sidhu in a one-to-one meeting. Later, he succumbed to pressure from Congress High Command as Sidhu resigned from his post.

Sidhu and his supporters had similarly rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled - leading to his ouster. He was later replaced by Channi - a Sidhu aide - and Punjab's first Dalit CM. Punjab goes to the polls in February 2022.

