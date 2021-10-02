Congress High Command To Replace Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel In 2 Weeks: Sources

In a major blow to Chhatisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, sources reported on Saturday, that Congress High Command has decided to change the CM - thus keeping in tune with its 2.5-year sharing pact. Sources state that the change will happen during the upcoming Navratri festival. TS Singh Deo has sought the top post from Bhupesh Baghel, as per the party's 2.5-year sharing promise. Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls in 2023.

Congress decides to replace Baghel

As of date, 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs are currently in Delhi to support incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel against Health minister TS Singh Deo's bid to pique him. 3 MLAs - Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat left Raipur in the morning to Delhi to add to Baghel's support. Several MLAs from Deo's camp are also in Delhi seeking change in chief ministership.

As per sources 23 MLAs namely - Shishupal Shorey, Kismat Lal, Uttri Jangde, Santram Netam, KK Dhruv, Ramkumar Yadav, Anita Sharma, Ramjan Bejam, Lalji Rathiya, Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat, Kuldeep Juneja, Chakradhar Nishad, Sangeeta Sinha, Manoj Mandavi, Mamta Chandrakar, other MLAs are in Delhi to support Bhupesh Baghel. At a late-night meet in Delhi, Baghel camp has strategised to do a display of strength in front of the High Command, as per sources. Congress top brass are currently involved in undoing the political mess in Punjab amid Navjot Sidhu's 'resignation' and ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's exit.

On Friday, sources reported that Bhupesh Baghel has claimed the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, telling his supporters to stay put in Delhi. On the other hand, TS Singh Deo attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side and had promised to accord all support to him. Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mohan Markam refuted any 'political turmoil' in Congress.

The Chhattisgarh crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake a 3-day tour of Bastar and Sarguja and decide on the tiff . While Deo has repeatedly hinted at his wish to be CM, Baghel on the other hand, has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so.