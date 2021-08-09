'Congress Hindered Our Tributes To Tribals': CM Shivraj Chouhan On MP Assembly Ruckus

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at the Congress party and alleged that the Opposition breached the House protocols by interrupting the proceedings of state Assembly while tributes were being paid to tribals. While informing that August 9 is International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples and is a declared holiday, the Madhya Pradesh CM said that Congress hindered the tributes to tribals.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress

While stating that Congress only wants to distract people by shedding crocodile tears, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that as far as the tribals are concerned, there is no party as considerate as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Opposition leaders had raised slogans during the proceedings of the House on Monday, which was the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, he added.

Taking a jibe at Congress for hindering Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Chief Minister said that they are only spreading lies and creating confusion. Remarking that Congress had ruled at the Centre for so many years, he said that the Tribal Department was formed under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Reacting to this, Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP-led state government had cancelled the holiday and added that they were opposing to it. "We had started Tribals' Day in the state with a holiday and each block was given money. But the state government cancelled it. This is what we are opposing. They have changed 'Adivasi Samman Diwas' into 'Adivasi Apmaan Diwas'," he added.

(Image: PTI)