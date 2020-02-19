Congress Hints At Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination As MP In Rajya Sabha

Congress party leader Avinash Pandey on Wednesday hinted at the party's willingness to send General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the Upper House of the parliament as an MP.

While addressing the media, Avinash informed that the Congress-ruling states including Rajasthan are in favor of Priyanka Gandhi being sent to the Rajya Sabha.

"This is the wish of every Congress worker that Priyanka Gandhi goes to the Rajya Sabha. Every Congress-ruling state including Rajasthan wants to send Priyanka to the Rajya Sabha from their state. The final decision is to be taken by Priyanka and the Congress President," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress in-charge stated that there were no discussions about Rajya Sabha were held at the meeting.

55 Rajya Sabha MPs retiring in April

Later in April this year, over 55 Rajya Sabha members including one nominated MP are retiring. Apart from Rajasthan, the Madhya Pradesh Congress has requested the party to let Priyanka Gandhi file her nominations from the state.

Out of 55, 2 seats will be filled from Chhatisgarh, and three seats each will be filled from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party is currently enjoying a majority in all of these states.

While talking about the Janpath meeting, Avinash Pandey said, "It was a review meeting to inform the President about the political appointments and ongoing and upcoming programs in the state. We also informed about the coordination committee in Rajasthan."

"Apart from this, the discussions about the district level workers to be appointed was held," he added.

Congress likely to bring Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to the PTI sources, a large number of Congress leaders are aiming to get a Rajya Sabha seat from the party after a large number of them lost out in the last Lok Sabha elections. It is also widely speculated that apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party may also likely bring Jyotiraditya Scindia, Randeep Surjewala and RPN Singh to the upper house.

Six vacancies are coming up in Maharashtra, including that of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and six seats from Tamil Nadu will also be falling vacant. While there are five each falling vacant in West Bengal and Bihar, four each in Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress is likely to bag two of the three seats in Rajasthan, two of three in Madhya Pradesh, two in Chhattisgarh, one in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)