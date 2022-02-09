Giving out a strong response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attacks on the Congress and the Gandhi family during his address in both the houses of Parliament, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the PM has no idea about what Congress did for the country and does not know what he is speaking about. While speaking to news agency ANI, the senior Congress leader attacked PM Modi over his controversial statements against the Congress and further for attacking Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"In the last seven years, the Prime Minister could not do even 1% of what the Congress had done for the country and therefore he has no other options other than to attack Congress. They are scared and obsessed with Pandit Nehru", he said. Further calling PM Modi one of the "worst-performing" PMs, he said that the Prime Minister didn't even answer the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the House.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also broke his silence on PM Modi's attacks on his party and said that BJP is scared of Congress as it speaks the truth. Rahul Gandhi in his counterattack said, "The Prime Minister didn't answer my questions as his party is scared of Congress. We need to take the China and Pakistan issues seriously."

Further speaking on the PM's remarks on Pandit Nehru, he said, "My great grandfather served the country and I don't need a certificate from anyone for that. If the PM likes to abuse Congress and my great grandfather, be my guest but do your job."

PM Modi's big attack on Congress

Earlier during his address in the Rajya Sabha as well as in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Gandhi family saying that it believes in nothing other than dynasty rule. During his address in the Parliament, he said, "Had there been no Congress, there would have been no Emergencies, Sikh genocide, the exodus of Kashmiri pandits or a dynasty rule in the country and the poor would have received all the benefits."

Further attacking former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, he said that Nehru was concerned only about his global image due to which he refused to send the Army for helping Ram Manohar Lohia led 'satyagrahis' who were working for Goa's independence leading to a delay of more 15 years after India's independence.

Image: ANI/PTI