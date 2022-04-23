Congress Hits Back At BJP Over Alwar Temple Demolition: 'BJP Doing Politics Over Temples'

At a time when bulldozer drives have led to a huge political controversy across the country, a similar incident in Rajasthan has now also resulted in a major face-off between the BJP and the Congress who have been accusing each other of carrying out the demolition activities. This came after a 300-year-old Shiva temple followed by several shops and houses were demolished in Rajgarh of Alwar district, Rajasthan.

On one hand, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government of not helping, but ordering the demolition without notice to locals, the Congress has now taken a dig at the accusations made by several BJP leaders.

Speaking on the same, Congress minority cell chairman Imran Pratapgarhi while speaking to ANI slammed the BJP for attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan and said that BJP is all about "lies" further adding that it continues to accuse Congress of demolishing the temple which they themselves have done.

"The Rajgarh Municipal Corporation board which carried out the demolition drive in Alwar remains with the BJP and it was the party which gave the proposal to demolish the temple. I want to question BJP on the behest of Congress that why a party which does politics on the basis of temples is now demolishing them", he added.

Further referring to the statements made by BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena and BJP state president Satish Poonia, Pratapgarhi said that "they are just lying and are doing politics over temples".

BJP accuses Congress of Alwar temple demolition

On the other hand, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena while speaking on the incident said that the administration has not yet provided any information on the same further adding that people who are bearing losses due to the demolitions must be compensated and temples and houses must be reconstructed.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia also accused Congress of being behind the demolition. Stating that the videos on social media showed a bulldozer demolishing the ancient Shiv temple, Poonia added, "It is in the public domain that all these actions were taken at the behest of the state government."

Image: ANI/PTI