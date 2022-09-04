Moments after BJP took a dig at Congress' 'Mehngai Par Halla Bol' rally and termed it as an event to relaunch Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh stated that it has nothing to do with Assembly or 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Calling the BJP-led Central government 'insensitive', the Congress General Secretary in charge of communications claimed that this rally is a "befitting message" to the leadership as the people of the country continue to suffer from inflation and unemployment. Notably, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Congress will also begin its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7.

"Today's Halla Bol rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 election. It is a befitting message to the insensitive central govt as people of country remain troubled by inflation & unemployment," said Jairam Ramesh

Congress' 'Halla Bol' Rally Disguise For Rahul Gandhi's Relaunch?

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday tweeted that the Halla Bol rally is the fifth attempt of the Grand Old Party to relaunch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi amid the war over the Prime Ministerial candidate.

The opposition who claimed to unite against BJP remains divided as every party has been pitching its own leader as a contender for the Lok Sabha polls. BJP used the phrase 'Ek Anaar (Khursi), 5 Beemar' which means in this context too many people fighting for one position as Mamata Banerjee, KCR, Arvind Kejriwal, and Nitish Kumar have also joined the race.

Taking a further jibe, the BJP spokesperson stated that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has contacted the Congress party asking how they manage to “relaunch” a failed rocket (Rahul Gandhi) multiple times.

“Rahul Relaunch” Season 5 begins today with “Halla Bol” even as “Main Hoon Na” featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind & Nitish ji hits the screens!



Ek anaar (Khursi) , 5 beemar!



Btw NASA has contacted INC to ask it how they manage to “relaunch” a failed rocket again & again! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 4, 2022

