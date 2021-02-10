Congress Hits Back At PM Modi's 'Andolan Jeevi' Jibe; Calls His Talks 'misleading'

The Congress party on Wednesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his explosive address in the Lok Sabha, slamming his differentiation between 'Andolan Jeevi' and 'Andolan Kaari'. Calling PM Modi 'Jumla Jeevi', Congress General Secretary and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Modi Government of misleading the people through their 'duplicity.'

"Jumla Jeevi called the peasant movement sacred and the agitators different from andolanbaz. The question is, with whom the government was talking till now - to the agitators or the andolanbaz? Who continued to fool Modi's interlocutors - the agitators or the andolanbaz? From where does Saheb bring such fake charges?" tweeted Surjewala.

"The famous Prime Minister of the BJP, calling the agitators Khalistani, Naxalites, Pakistanis, Chinese, and terrorists, has started calling their movement sacred. So many mouths, even more talks but none of them mean anything. Only Modi can give this duplicity of governance by misleading," he added.

जुमलाजीवी ने किसान आंदोलन को पवित्र और आंदोलनकारीयों को आन्दोलनबाजों से अलग कहा।



सवाल है कि सरकार अब तक किससे बात कर रही थी-आंदोलनकारियों से या आन्दोलनबाजों से?



मोदी के वार्ताकार किसे बेवकूफ बनाते रहे- आंदोलनकारीयों को या आन्दोलनबाजों को?



इतना फर्जीवाडा कहाँ से लाते हैं साहेब? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 10, 2021

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also attacked the PM, accusing him of using 'obscene language' and calling the Opposition leaders 'Andolan Jeevis'.

PM Modi called opposition leaders #AndolanJivis & parjivis in Lok Sabha. How dare he use such language about other parliamentarians? Such obscene language does not behove the post of the PM @CNNnews18 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) February 10, 2021

PM Modi slams 'Andolan Jeevis'

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again hit out at 'Andolan Jeevis' (protest parasites) accusing them of maligning the 'sacred' protest of the farmers via raking up the release of terrorists and vandalizing telecom towers.

"I consider the farmers' protest sacred. The movement has importance in India's democracy, but what happens when the Andolan Jeevis come out to defile the holy movement for their own benefit? Taking photos of the rioters, communalists, terrorists who are in jail, demanding their liberation, this is to defile the pure farmers' movement," said PM Modi.

Urging the nation to differentiate between the agitators (Andolan Kaaris) and those who lived through agitations (Andolan Jeevis), PM said, "The Andolan Jeevis, not the Andolan Kaaris, have done the job of ruining the holy agitation of the farmers. Therefore, it is very important to differentiate between the two. When telecom towers are vandalized, is it not an attempt to defame the protest by Andolanjeevis? It is important to save the nation from these Andolan Jeevis."

