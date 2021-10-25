Hitting out at Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark on the electoral prowess of Congress, Kadwa MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan recalled that the RJD supremo had become CM for the first time with BJP's support. This was a reference to March 1990 when Yadav took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar as a Janata Dal member with the outside support of BJP legislators. He alleged that Yadav had turned down an offer from the late Ram Vilas Paswan's offer to elevate a Muslim candidate as the CM in 2005 and instead dissolved the Assembly. Moreover, Khan exuded confidence in Congress emerging victorious in the upcoming Bihar bypolls.

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan remarked, "RJD has accused Congress of fighting the elections to lose and that we are BJP's B-team. Congress has never formed a government by joining hands with BJP in its entire history since Independence. Lalu Prasad Yadav had become the CM in 89-90 by joining hands with BJP."

"In 2005, Ram Vilas Paswan had 29 MLAs. Ram Vilas Paswan had offered to make a candidate belonging to the minority community from your party the Chief Minister. But Lalu Ji couldn't tolerate this," he added.

The rift between Congress and RJD

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

The Assembly seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2. After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the latter fielded its candidates on both seats going to the polls. Meanwhile, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das hinted that RJD had struck a deal with BJP and announced that Congress will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.