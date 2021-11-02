The Congress party on Monday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'airstrike is ready' remark. The grand old party's spokesperson Gourav Vallabh slammed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and said that he is making such remarks despite having no knowledge about 'defence'. Vallabh also stated that Yogi Adityanath should have 'talked' only if he was the defence minister.

Gourav Vallabh also remarked that it was former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders who laid down their lives for India. He also claimed that many Congress leaders lost their lives in the fight against terrorism. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to Taliban.

"Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he was the defence minister, he should have talked. The man who has no knowledge about defence is making statements about airstrikes. It was Indira Gandhi and other Congress leaders who laid down their lives for the country. Many Congress members lost their lives in the fight against terrorism."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Taliban against targeting India; Avers 'airstrike is ready'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday made a massive statement on the Taliban and warned the insurgent group against moving towards India. During his address at the Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are 'feeling disturbed' by the Taliban. However, he also warned that if the insurgent group moves towards India then 'an airstrike is ready'.

"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is powerful, and no country can dare to raise its eyes towards India. Today, Pakistan and Afghanistan are feeling disturbed because of the Taliban. But, the Taliban knows if it moves towards India, an air strike is ready," he said.

Earlier in September, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attacked a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader for expressing their support for the Taliban after it took over Kabul. Adityanath attacked SP and said that it is against the interests of women, Hindus and children. He also promised strict action against those backing Taliban which is indulging in anti-national activities. His comments came after Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq and his son Mamlukur Rahman Barq who openly praised the terror outfit.

With ANI inputs