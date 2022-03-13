Congress Holds CWC Meet After Election Drubbing; Gehlot & Baghel Want Rahul As Party Chief

After having received a drubbing in assembly elections in five states, Congress convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday. The meeting had in attendance extended CWC which has 68 members including the in–charges of Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The meeting that started at 4 PM lasted for about two hours.

In the meeting, sources informed that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel batted for Rahul Gandhi to be remade the President of Congress. Also, DK Sivakumar, former Minister in the Karnataka government, sought for Rahul to take over the duties of the President from Sonia Gandhi, the incumbent holder of the post. This is in spite of reports claiming that the Gandhis will offer to resign.

G-23 leaders suggest Mukul Wasnik for Congress Party President

Before the meeting, the name of Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of Congress had started doing the rounds. A source to ANI informed that the 62-year-old was suggested by G-23 dissenting members for the post, in a bid to wrest Congress party leadership from the Gandhis. However, the proposal was shot down by party High Command, added the source.

The source - who is also a part of G-23 - claimed that while Sonia Gandhi was interim chief, it was Rahul Gandhi deciding from behind the scenes. It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi was appointed party’s interim president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had relinquished the post following the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. In the CWC meeting held in 2021, it was decided that the party may get its new full-time president in September 2022 and until then, Sonia Gandhi will stay at the helm of the party.

Is Congress still looking into loss in West Bengal?

Also, a five-member committee under former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was set up after the party drew a blank in West Bengal and could not stop Pinarayi Vijayan from returning to power in Kerala. The committee, which comprised Manish Tewari who is part of the G-23, was not only asked to find reasons for the defeat and suggest corrective measures but also to bring in overall reforms.

As per reports, the committee submitted its report in July to interim president Sonia Gandhi after reaching out to more than 200 leaders. However, the report was never discussed, in spite of the reformist members including Ghulam Nabi Azad's continuous urge to do so.

Image: Twitter/@INCIndia