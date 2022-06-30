The infighting in MVA shows no signs of abating even as the Uddhav Thackeray-led government collapsed on Wednesday with dissent brewing in Congress. As per sources, there is anger in the Sonia Gandhi-led party over the MVA government's final decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. Thus, Congress has called a meeting of all its MLAs at the Legislative Assembly at 9.30 am on Thursday, sources revealed. In this meeting, Muslim MLAs and leaders of the party will register their protest against the renaming spree.

Many Congress leaders including former Ministers Babasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan will be present at the meeting. Taking a dig at those opposing the renaming of cities, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote in Saamana, "It (Shiv Sena) unfurled the saffron flag symbolizing the ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the world. It didn't let any harm befell Maharashtra's self-respect. Shiv Sena always respected the sentiments of the people. The pride of Maharashtra increased and the Thackeray government shone because of the decisions pertaining to Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv and D.B.Patil. The opponents have nothing left to say".

The demand for renaming Aurangabad

Aurangabad was a prominent Mughal city in the Deccan region and derives its name from the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. On the other hand, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was tortured to death by Aurangzeb. In 1995, a proposal was passed in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to rename the city Sambhajinagar. However, it was challenged by Congress corporator Mushtaq Ahmed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. As his plea was rejected by the HC, Ahmed moved the Supreme Court which stayed the process of renaming the city.

Incidentally, it was Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray who had publicly promised to rename Aurangabad in August 2015. Welcoming the New Delhi Municipal Council’s decision to rename Aurangzeb Road in Delhi as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Thackeray called for Aurangabad to be renamed as Sambhajinagar. He assured that requisite resolutions would be passed in this regard as Shiv Sena was in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra.