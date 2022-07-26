Congress Holds Satyagraha Against ED Grilling Of Sonia Gandhi; Calls Agency 'BJP's Puppet'

Ahead of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's second round of questioning in the National Herald case, Congress workers staged a Satyagraha across the country on Tuesday. Several protestors gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

In the latest update, Congress MPs were seen marching from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

While speaking to media, Congress leader and LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said, “ We're protesting as per the instruction of the police. All of this is a conspiracy by PM Modi & Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices. We won't be scared, our fight will continue.”

Several MPs of the party have been detained by the Police following their protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, K Suresh and others were detained.

Meanwhile, Congress women activists staged a big 'black balloon' march outside the AICC HQ before Sonia Gandhi's appearance at the ED in the National Herald case.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, one of the women protestors outside the AICC HQ said, “We have been protesting in silence, why Modi government has a problem with this? ED has been asking wrong questions and trying to arrest our leader. There is no scam.” Another protestor said, “They are charged under the false case. ED is behaving like a puppet. It is another wing of the BJP. ED interrogates all opposition leaders. BJP has been filing wrong cases.”

On the other hand, Congress workers in Chandigarh painted the symbol of the BJP in black. BJP posters were also vandalized.

The 75-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

The questioning pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Sonia Gandhi interrogated in National Herald Scam Case

Sources also informed that Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials but they were not satisfied with the responses. She was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India.

The Congress MP was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. As per sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

Meanwhile, Republic accessed documents of the ED, which "proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of the takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

"The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this fraudulent transaction," the documents said.