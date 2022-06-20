Congress Holds 'Satyagraha' At Jantar Mantar As Rahul Appears Before ED For Questioning

As Rahul Gandhi reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for the 4th round of interrogation today, June 20, Congress held a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, KC Venugopal, and others are staging a protest against the Central government’s alleged “vendetta politics”.

The ED had last week allowed the Wayanad MP to postpone the questioning owing to his mother, Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalisation. However, it is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi has already been questioned for almost 30 hours in three consecutive days.

Delhi | Senior Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & other Congress leaders, workers stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme, ED probe against Rahul Gandhi and alleged attack on an MP pic.twitter.com/ZzfBSRvjCM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

The probe pertains to the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper and Gandhi has been summoned in this case. Owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited, The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

Congress protest against Agnipath recruitment scheme

Staging protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme, Congress leader Ajay Maken told reporters on Monday, “We will sit on Satyagraha at Jantar Mantar today, and in the evening at 5 pm, we will meet the President and demand that the Agnipath scheme be withdrawn".

He said that before the implementation of the scheme, it needs to be discussed with the youth. “The scheme should first be discussed with youth and in Parliament, but before that, it should be withdrawn,” he stated.

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three service chiefs on Tuesday announced the enrollment of the scheme which will be all-India and all-class and will form a distinct rank in the armed forces, besides having distinctive insignia.

After the policy was announced on June 14, violent protests were reported across several states of India including Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and others over the Agnipath scheme, concerned about job security and pension. Angry mobs protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath yojana set the trains on fire, railway stations were vandalised and roads were blocked.

(With ANI input) (Image: ANI)