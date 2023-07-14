Congress Holds Workshop For New Block Presidents In Rajasthan

The Congress on Thursday organised a day-long workshop for its newly-elected block presidents in Rajasthan during which party leaders exhorted the new office-bearers to get involved in campaigning for the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot addressed the workshop at the party's state headquarters here.

Gehlot said the situation in the country is worrisome and fascist forces who do not believe in democracy are sitting in power. He urged the block presidents to connect with the people of their respective areas.

He also exhorted them to take the major schemes of the government to the grassroot level.

Dotasra asked the block presidents to form executive committees within seven days.

He later told reporters, "We have the entire organisation ready. There are good schemes of the government. We are all active. Everyone is united. And will go to the polls with solidarity and win the polls." "The state government has done exemplary work and people are enthusiastic about Congress and there is no anti-incumbency against the government while the opposition BJP is faltering and unable to stand on its feet," he further said.

Pilot said in his address that ministers should go to the districts and hold meetings with district and block presidents. He also urged the new office-bearers to get involved in campaigning for the elections from today.

"Someone is saying that there are 90 days to the election, some are saying it is 100 days, I say that you should start for the election today itself," he said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due by the end of this year.