Congress Hopeless Of Opposition Front Without It After TMC-Samajwadi Party Meeting

Despite the advice from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Vadra Congress is willing to play the boss as it believes no opposition front is possible without the grand old party. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said that except for Congress no other party could lead the opposition front against the BJP. This was in response to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's decision of going solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. CM Banerjee on March 17 held a meeting with Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who was in Kolkata for his party meeting.

While Congress believes it plays a central role in the opposition front, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay recently advised the party not to behave like the 'big boss'. The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, has also vowed to remain equidistant from both Congress and the BJP and set a target of winning at least 50 of the total 80 Lok Sabha in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 election.

Congress needs to decide its role: Samajwadi Party

Ameeque Jamei, National Spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, said that Congress needs to first decide its role. "Everyone has a right to speak their mind. Honourable Akhilesh Ji said in Kolkata that Congress needs to decide its role."

"The regional parties and those in South India be it (MK) Stalin Sahab, KCR Sahab, all of them are trying to form a force against this government which betrays the farmers, misuses its excessive power using ED on the opposition. Only regional parties can remove it (the BJP government) because of the policies of the BJP and Congress, be it the misuse of CBI and ED," he added.

Jamei also cited the 2013 case of disproportionate assets case where CBI inquiry was initiated on late Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh, both of whom received a clean chit in 2019. When asked about his reaction to the Congress' willingness to play the 'big boss', the spokesperson said that it is Akhilesh Yadav who is the most influential in the Hindi belt of UP against the BJP and RSS. "Akhilesh Yadav Ji is emerging as the face of the youth with a neat and clean image...and people are hopeful that in the upcoming elections, he would be a big factor in defeating the BJP and RSS," he said.