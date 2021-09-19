'Congress Humiliating Leaders' Says BJP's NV Subhash After Capt Resigns As Punjab CM

Adding fuel to the ongoing fire, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash said on Sunday that Congress leaders are being humiliated by their party in every state. While talking about the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation, Subhash said, "All the Congress leaders in every Congress ruling state are getting humiliated because of the indifferent attitude of the party high command." He further said, "The high command is just bothered about the family rule and not about the 135 years old party."

Subhash continued that over time, Congress will lose all its ministers and workers as they will not be winning seats in the future elections. He said, "In the upcoming assembly elections, Congress party will not be getting a single seat anywhere in Punjab or Uttar Pradesh." Subhash asserted BJP’s dominance in states and said, “BJP will be winning the next assembly elections with a clear majority, as we are doing many developments even in the Congress ruling states." The BJP spokesperson also added that its time that Congress moved the Gandhi dynasty and suggested that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step down as party leaders. He said, "They should stop this family business and give other leaders a chance to run the party.”

Why did Amarinder Singh resign?

Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday saying that he has been humiliated thrice by the Congress leadership over the past few months. He said, “I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months. They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened CLP (MLAs' meeting) today (Saturday).” He felt undervalued in the way the Congress leadership kept him out of the loop and said, “But I felt humiliated at the manner in which they handled the whole affair... It's now up to them to appoint anyone they trust."

It is no secret that Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu are direct rivals and resent each other. Earlier in July, despite Amarinder Singh asking the party to not go ahead with Navjot Sidhu as the Punjab Chief, the Congress went ahead with the appointment. Navjot Sidhu even shared a tweet saying that party leaders had demanded Singh to be replaced.

(With ANI inputs)