Congress' Ibrahim Slams Party For 'lack Of Democracy'; Shivakumar Says He 'spoke In Pain'

Karnataka Congress heavyweight CM Ibrahim expressed his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and lashed out at its "lack of democracy."

After Karnataka Congress heavyweight CM Ibrahim expressed his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and its lack of democracy and said that he wants to quit, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he would speak to him as Ibrahim is 'good for us'. Clarifying that Ibrahim has made the statements in pain, Shivakumar said not to take those words seriously.

Stating the party has always been in support of Ibrahim, DK Shivkumar said, "Ibrahim is a senior leader. He was a minister in the Congress government. During Siddaramaiah's time, he was given a ticket leaving the defending MLA. He was made the head of the Planning Commission even after he lost."

"Twice in a row, Ibrahim was made a member of the legislative council," Shivakumar added.

The Karnataka Congress chief further mentioned that Ibrahim has been an important member of the party and has worked hard for the same. "There will be resentment. I will definitely talk to him," he said.

"The party has made him (Ibrahim) a member of the Vidya Parishad. He has spoken in pain and should not be taken seriously," DK Shivakumar said.  

CM Ibrahim decides to quit Congress

Earlier in the day, Congress leader CM Ibrahim had expressed his distress over the appointment of BK Hariprasad as the new Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Speaking of the same he stated that he doesn't wish to continue in the party that has no respect for him.

Stating that Congress would be defeated in Karanataka, Ibrahim said, "Congress is destroying itself. People cannot work without money in Congress. At the time of Indira Ji and Nehru Ji, Congress was a socialistic party but now it is only  'Lena bank'"

Karnataka Congress on Ultra Dervy Bengaluru race controversy

Further responding about the Ultra Dervy Bengaluru race on the racecourse amid a surge in COVID cases, the Karnataka Congress president said, "I tweeted about this, A case has been filed against us as we hike for the benefit of the state." Alleging BJP leaders across the state of violating rules, he asked the Chief Minister, police officials, and Home Minister to look into the matter.

"There are government officials were in the Race Course Governing Council. It also has the role of government. We will look at what the government will do and decide whether or not to inform the court on the issue", the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from ANI)

