Congress Implodes: Here Are 10 Secrets Of Rahul Gandhi Which Ghulam Nabi Azad Revealed

Announcing his resignation from Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad penned a 5-page letter to party president Sonia Gandhi exposing the failures of Rahul Gandhi. He has made a number of revelations about the former Congress chief's role that lays bare the rot in the party. These include the systematic sidelining of senior leaders, failure to implement Azad's action plan, felicitation of those who humiliated G23 leaders, control of Congress despite not being president and creation of a sham election process to maintain dominance in the party.

Here are 10 secrets of Rahul Gandhi revealed by Azad:

Senior leaders sidelined after Rahul Gandhi's entry into politics

"Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party."

Ordinance torn by Rahul Gandhi was approved by Congress core group

In September 2013, Rahul Gandhi tore a copy of an ordinance to protect convicted MLAs and MPs even as the then PM Manmohan Singh was on an official visit to the US. "The said ordinance was incubated in the Congress core group and subsequently unanimously approved by the Union Cabinet presided over by the Prime Minister of India. This 'childish' behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and Government of India".

Rahul Gandhi failed to implement action plan

Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed that he had prepared a detailed action plan to revitalize Congress in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and was approved by the CWC. "Unfortunately these plans are lying in the storeroom of the AICC for the last 9 years inspite of my repeated reminders in person both to you and then Vice President Rahul Gandhi from 2013 onwards to implement these recommendations. However, no effort was made to even examine them seriously".

Rahul Gandhi insulted senior leaders before quitting as Congress president

"Since the 2019 elections, the situation in the party has only worsened. After Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you (Sonia Gandhi) took over as the Congress president". Since then, the election for the Congress president's post is yet to be conducted.

Rahul Gandhi controls party through remote control

"Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs". This was a reference to the allegation that the Gandhis interfered in the functioning of the government even though Manmohan Singh was at the helm of affairs.

Rahul Gandhi felicitated those who humiliated G23 leaders

"In the August of 2020, when I and 22 other senior colleagues including former Union Ministers and Chief Ministers wrote to you (Sonia Gandhi) to flag the abysmal rift in the party, the coterie chose to unleash its sycophants on us and got attacked, vilified and humiliated in the most crude manner possible. In fact on the directions of the coterie that runs the AICC today, my mock funeral procession was taken out in Jammu. Those who committed this indiscipline were feted in Delhi by General Secretaries of the AICC and Rahul Gandhi personally."

Proxies being propped up by Congress leadership

"Unfortunately the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now proxies are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party, This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been comprehensively destroyed that situation has become irretrievable. Moreover 'Chosen One' would be nothing more than the puppet on a string". This implies that Rahul Gandhi might continue to micromanage the party despite his alleged reluctance to formally take charge as president.

Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious individual

"Unfortunately, at the national level, we have conceded the political space available to us to the BJP and the state level space to regional parties. This all happened because the leadership in the past 8 years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party". This was a criticism of Rahul Gandhi's leadership skills.

Congress leadership perpetrating sham election process

Dubbing the entire organizational election process a "sham", he held the Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi responsible for this state of affairs. "The AICC leadership is squarely responsible for perpetrating a giant fraud on the party to perpetuate its hold on the ruins of what once was a national movement that fought for and attained the Independence of India. Does the Indian National Congress deserve this in the 75th year of India's Independence is a question that the AICC leadership must ask itself".

Congress under Rahul Gandhi has lost the will to fight

"The Indian National Congress has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight what is right for India. In fact, before starting Bharat Jodo Yatra the leadership should have undertaken a Congress Jodo exercise across the country."