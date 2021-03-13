'Congress In Bad Shape; Isolating Azad Will Worsen Party': RJD On Star Campaigners' List

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took a swipe at the Congress after it excluded veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from the party's star campaigners list for Assam assembly polls. Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said on Saturday that Congress is in very bad shape as around 170 MLAs have quit the party and joined other factions, including the rival BJP.

"In such a case, doubting and isolating senior Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad from elections will worsen the party. We did not expect such a thing from Sonia Gandhi," the RJD leader said. READ | Congress West Bengal Chief Jitin Prasada miffed over delay in candidate list: Sources

The Congress party on Thursday released its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly election. The 30-star campaigners' list includes names Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Salman Khurshid, and Sushmita Dev.

However, the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who are part of the G-23 group, were missing from the campaigners' list. This has led to speculations that the Congress leadership is in-turn miffed with the G-23 leaders, especially after Azad's show of strength at a public meeting in Jammu last month.

Congress denies internal rift

Congress leader PL Punia however denied there is an internal rift within the Congress and said the star campaigners have been selected as per the requirement of the state.

"The star campaigners list can have maximum of 30 people. Central and local leadership is included in the campaign list. It should not be read too much into that Gulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibbal's name is not there. Wherever it is necessary, the individuals are added. Every state has different requirements," he said.

In Assam, elections will be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. A total of 41 constituencies in 12 districts will go to the polls on April 6.