Congress In-charge Of Himachal Pradesh Lauds Priyanka Vadra For The Leads In State

As Congress crosses the majority mark in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections with 35 seats in the state amid the ongoing counting of the votes, Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other senior leaders for the leads in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons, Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla said, "We will emerge victorious in Himachal Pradesh as our (Congress) party has worked hard in the state. We will ensure to fulfill the '10 guarantees' we announced in Himachal. We will work for the development of the state in every manner possible."

Rajiv Shukla further asserted that if Congress wins in Himachal Pradesh, "we will do everything in the people's interest as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard, and campaigned extensively".

Taking a jibe at BJP, Rajiv Shukla said, "The people of Himachal Pradesh who were facing difficulties in the state because of BJP rule, will now get a sigh of relief. I thank all the leaders and workers of Congress who worked hard in the state. Priyanka Gandhi worked hard for the state and Sonia Gandhi guided our leaders diligently. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra made an impact in Himachal Pradesh. However, he did not arrive during his yatra in the state."

He further asserted that the party's high command will take the decision of electing the Chief Minister for Himachal Pradesh.

Congress inches closer to victory in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress registered victory in Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kinnaur, Chamba & Shimla seats, and is leading in 36 seats. BJP has won Mandi, Nurpur, Pachad, Paonta Sahib & Sundernagar and currently leading in 20 seats amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state. Congress party workers celebrated at the Delhi office of the party after the grand old party crosses the majority mark of 35 seats in Himachal Pradesh.