Ahead of Captain Amarinder Singh's big announcement on Wednesday, the Congress high command summoned Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, sources told Republic TV. As per sources, Randhawa has already left for Delhi to meet the party top brass which is likely to discuss the possibility of Congress leaders switching allegiance to the former Punjab CM. Singh is set to address a press conference at 11 am today in Chandigarh where he is likely to launch his new party which will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources revealed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met 4 Ministers who did not find a place in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Cabinet. These reportedly include former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Industry Minister Sunder Sham Arora, ex-Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and ex-Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. Speculation is rife that this was a damage control exercise to stop them from joining hands with Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh to announce new party

After resigning as the CM, Amarinder Singh set the rumour mills abuzz by meeting Amit Shah on September 29 at the latter's residence in Delhi. Officially commenting on the meeting, the Congress leader mentioned, "Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification". A day later, he met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss security-related issues. After returning to Punjab on the same day, Singh announced that he will leave Congress but not join BJP.