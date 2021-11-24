Congress Found In Dilemma Over Placing Sardar Patel's Photo Fearing BJP's Flak In A Video

A viral video of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has put the Congress party in a fix. In the video, Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to install former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi. Siddaramaiah was heard telling Shivakumar that if Sardar Patel's photograph is not installed then the Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise and take advantage of the situation. Both leaders were present at an event organised at the Bengaluru party office to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

However, replying to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar was heard saying that "we never keep Patel's picture on the day". Moments later, he was seen asking an employee at the Congress office to bring the photograph of Sardar Patel. The video was released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya on October 31.

BJP attacks Congress over viral video

Taking to Twitter, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked the Congress party and said that the viral video exposes the 'typical Dynastic mindset' of the grand old party where tall leaders like Sardar Patel are pulled out of 'store rooms'. Further stepping up his attack, Patra remarked that Congress can never think beyond the 'Gandhis' instead of other leaders like Subash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. He concluded by stating that the BJP gave due place to the “Iron Man” of India since Congress ignored him.

Leaked voices of top Karnataka Congress leaders during a Press briefing exposes the typical “Dynastic” mindset of the party where tall leaders like Sardar Patel are pulled out of “Store Rooms” lest the BJP doesn’t take political benefit out of the situation.#CongressInsultsPatel — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 24, 2021

The Congress can never think beyond the “Gandhis” ..for them it’s the Family over Subash Bose,Sardar Patel & Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

BJP never appropriated Sardar Patel ..Since the Congress rejected the Sardar,we gave due place to the “Iron Man” of India. https://t.co/9cD7eModnx — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 24, 2021

However, this is not the first time Shivakumar has faced backlash after viral videos related to him surfaced. Earlier in October, in a viral video, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator MA Salim and former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa were seen alleging that Shivakumar takes bribes and stutters while talking as if he is drunk. The two leaders compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.'

With ANI inputs